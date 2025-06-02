Employees of Rite Aid stores in Western New York got some bad news yesterday.

According to reports from New York State's Labor Department WARN dashboard, Rite Aid stores in Western New York are set to begin closing on Wednesday, June 4th.

745 people in Western New York are expected to lose their jobs when these 56 stores in Western New York close. These closings are all part of a massive plan to close Rite Aid stores across the country.

The closings are happening after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy for the 2nd time earlier this month.

You can see a list of all the Rite Aid stores that are closing in Western New York and Statewide by clicking HERE.

For people who used Rite Aid for their pharmacy needs, many local pharmacies across Western New York are stepping up to help. Pharmacies in Tops Wegmans, Walgreens, and other local pharmacies are making it easy to transfer prescriptions for Rite Aid customers.

READ MORE: POPULAR BURGER PLACE IN BUFFALO CLOSES ITS DOORS FOR GOOD

You can also contact your primary caregiver for help finding a new pharmacy.

If you are an employee who is being affected by the closings, you can contact New York State's Department of Labor. They can help you file your claim and get you the resources that you might need while you look for a new job.

You can also check out our online job fair to find a new job. You can start searching HERE.

Check out the highest-paying jobs in Buffalo.