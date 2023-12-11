New York Launches High Speed Internet Upgrade Program

New York State is currently looking for Internet providers and property owners to be part of a new high-speed Internet program.

Governor Kathy Houcl announced that the state will spend $100 million dollars on the new program with the aim of increasing the amount of high-speed internet available to those in underserved and low-income areas.

New York’s Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a grant program that is designed to improve high-speed internet reliability in low-income housing through Internet service providers and property owners.

There are two different ways to apply for the program.

Internet Service providers can apply to be part of the grant program. They will need to submit an application and then work with the state to come up with a plan to use the grant money.

The state is looking for several different types of properties to be part of the program. Those properties include:

Urban, suburban, and rural locations

Townhomes, single-, and multi-family housing

Workforce, senior, veteran, supportive, and other varieties of affordable housing

If you own a property and are interested in upgrades to your high-speed internet infrastructure, you can take the survey HERE.

The goal in 2024 is to start matching up Internet providers and properties with the goal of awarding grants this year through 2026.

Work on upgrading infrastructure and resources will also begin this year and go through 2026.

You can read more about the program HERE.

