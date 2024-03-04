This Saturday was a tough day for local TV news watchers as a long-time TV anchor had her last day on the air.

Ly is the second local TV anchor and reported to leave a local TV station here in Western New York so far this year.

A couple of weeks ago, Tara Lynch from WIVB-TV announced she was leaving Buffalo for a new job at a TV station in Baltimore.

Ly gave no reason as to why she was leaving WGRZ-TV, but several people speculated that her contract was up and a new deal could not be agreed upon.

According to her bio on the WGRZ website, Ly joined the station in October 2006, right during the surprise October snowstorm that dumped several feet of snow across Western New York. Since that day she has reported, anchored, and won several awards during her time in Buffalo.

