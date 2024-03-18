Students at Hamburg High School staged a massive walkout on Thursday in a protest over recent staff layoffs.

The students walked out of the school around 11:30 am and walked across the street to the High School football field.

The school district laid off seventeen teachers and aids after the school board announced that federal funding the school district received from COVID relief was gone and the school district used all its cash reserves on support staffing.

The school board also announced that they would not be replacing seven teachers who are retiring at the end of the year.

The Hamburg district said federal COVID relief and its cash reserves were previously used to support staffing, but that money has since dried up, resulting in the layoffs.

There is no word yet if the school board will reconsider the teacher layoffs after the student protests.

