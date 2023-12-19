New York Could Force Chick-Fil-A To Open On Sundays

A new proposed bill in New York State could force certain Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays.

The new bill is aimed at restaurants that operate at rest tops along the Thruway in New York State.

The bill was proposed in the New York State Assembly and would require all restaurants that operate at rest stop locations along the thruway to be open seven days a week.

Currently, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays as per corprate mandate. The founder of the chicken restaurant was a devout Southern Baptist and mandated that the company wouldn't force their employees to work on the Sabbath.

The closed on Sunday rule has been in place since 1946.

Currently, there are seven Chick-fil-A locations located in rest stops along the Thruway in New York State.

The new bill was proposed this past Wednesday which means it could be a a while for any changes, if they happen, to occur. The bills will have to be debated, voted on, passed, and then sent to the governor to sign into law.

New York State Assembly member Tony Simon told the New York Post, that travelers should have food options every day of the week while on the Thruway.

“To serve New Yorkers and travelers, things should be open seven days a week, including Chick-fil-A, and if they can’t they shouldn’t be in our rest stops. There should be options for people to eat and drink and not just one spot,”

As for now, Chick-fil-A will continue to operate six days a week at rest stops along the Thruway in New York.

