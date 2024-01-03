Crazy Video Of Bills Mafia Member Going Viral

This past Sunday the Buffalo Bills had their final regular season home game of the year and of course, Bills Mafia was out in full force.

There was one video posted on Barstool Sports that has gone viral and it has everyone asking, "WHAT IS WRONG WITH BILLS MAFIA MEMBERS?"

As you may know, Bills Mafia is known for having a good time when it comes to tailgating. In fact, they are known as one of the best fan bases in the NFL, but sometimes things can go a little too far.

This video that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, as gone viral and has everyone wondering if things are going a little too far in Orchard Park, New York.

Bills Mafia is known for jumping through tables during the tailgate and they have been doing it for years. Every year it seems that some Mafia members try to kick it up a notch and it looks like this attempt didn't end up too great.

What do you think? Did they go too far?

As for the Buffalo Bills, they ended up winning that game against the New England Patriots and now will play the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game of the year.

If the Bills win Sunday night, they would win the AFC East again and would be the #2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

