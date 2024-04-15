It’s Back! Popular Theme Park Ride Reopening In Western New York

It’s time to say goodbye to our winter blues and gear up for some fun summer activities here in Western New York.

We’re already looking forward to tons of summer concerts, festivals like Canal Days, days on the beach, Bisons baseball games, and of course, days spent riding the rides at Darien Lake.

Six Flags Darien Lake will officially open for the season on Friday, May 17th, with the water park opening the following day. And to add to the excitement, the theme park announced they’re bringing back a popular ride that we loved when we were kids.

Mammoth Ride Reopening At Six Flags Darien Lake

The Big Kahuna, aka “Big K,” is a massive 75-foot open-air slide that takes four people in a raft down a 700-foot long track filled with twists and turns before splashing in a pool of water. It first opened at Darien Lake in 2006, after being brought over from Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston, however in recent years, the ride remained closed and mysteriously disappeared from the park’s website.

Now, fans of the popular water slide can get ready for its triumphant return (although, if it’s anything like the past, they can brace themselves for some crazy long lines), as Six Flags Darien Lake announced today the water ride is coming back this summer.

Let’s hope we have a long, hot summer here in Western New York so we can tackle some fun water rides ASAP!

