Three Of America’s Best Places To Live Are In New York State
New data shows that New York State is one of the best places to live in the entire country.
Money.com recently published its list of the "Best Cities To Live In" in America and three cities in New York made the list.
The editors of Money.com used several different criteria to make their list. They use the city's economy and the affordability it offers to the people who live there. They also used the city's diversity and quality of life to rank each of the cities on the list.
Based on all the data, three cities in New York State made their list of the "Best Cities To Live In". Here is a look at those three cities.
Oneonta, New York
This college town is affordable and has plenty to keep people busy all year round. The median listing price for a home in Oneonta is around $274,500. This small college town also has a low unemployment Rate which is great for job seekers.
Troy, New York
Located in Rensselaer County, Troy is famous for being the home of Samuel Wilson a.k.a Uncle Sam, the man who supplied beef for the United States Army during the War of 1812 and would end up being the spokesperson for the country. The median listing price for a home in Troy is around $250,000 while the Unemployment Rate is around 3.70%.
Buffalo, New York
The 2nd largest city in New York State is experiencing a boom due to the affordable housing and lifestyle. The "City of Good Neighbors" is turning into the "City of Good Food" as more and more diverse restaurants open in the city. The average price of a home in Buffalo is around $170,000 while the the unemployment rate is around 4.40%.
You can see the whole list of "Best Cities To Live In" HERE.
