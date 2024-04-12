5 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State

The weather is warming up and more and more people will be traveling but there are some cities in New York where you will want to make sure you are aware of your surroundings.

Based on the latest data, here are the 5 most dangerous cities in New York State.

According to crime statistics posted on the website housegrail.com, these cities in New York had the most violent crime per capita in the state.

5. Johnson City - Coming in at number 5 overall for crime rate, Johnson City had a violent crime rate of 1,230 per 100,000 people.

4. Binghamton - In at #4 is the home of SUNY Binghamton, Binghamton New York. The violent crime rate was 1,804 per 100,000 people.

3. Niagara Falls - The #3 city you want to skip on your next vacation is Niagara Falls. Their crime rate was more than double then Binghamton's at 4,343 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

2. Albany - New York Capital City is home to the 2nd largest violent crime rate per 100,000 people in New York State. Albany's violent crime rate is 8,850 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

1. New York City - The largest city in the state and in the country is no surprise also the home to the largest violent crime rate per 100,000. The shocking part is how many crimes take place. NYC's violent crime rate was 49,124 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

Of course, everywhere you go has crime, but if you are looking to feel safe on your next-day trip, you might want to avoid these cities in New York.

