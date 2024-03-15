Woman attacked while jogging in Montgomery Township, PA
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pa - A woman was attacked in a residential neighborhood as she jogged late Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery Township police said a man came from behind and grabbed the woman in the arm and struck her in the face in the area of Longleat Drive and Westgate Drive around 5:15 p.m. The woman fought her attacked but he ran off towards Upper State Road.
A search of the area using a K-9 was unsuccessful.
The man is described by police as being approximately 20-year-old with a thin build and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up closely around his face.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 215-362-2301.
