Woman attacked while jogging in Montgomery Township, PA

Woman attacked while jogging in Montgomery Township, PA

Longleat Drive and Westgate Drive in Montgomery Township (6 ABC Action News)

☑️ A woman was attacked from behind while jogging

☑️ She fought her attacker but he ran off

☑️ A search with a K-9 for the man was unsuccessful

 

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pa - A woman was attacked in a residential neighborhood as she jogged late Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery Township police said a man came from behind and grabbed the woman in the arm and struck her in the face in the area of Longleat Drive and Westgate Drive around 5:15 p.m. The woman fought her attacked but he ran off towards Upper State Road.

ALSO READ: Toddlers found in NJ native's PA home along with a dead body

A search of the area using a K-9 was unsuccessful.

The man is described by police as being approximately 20-year-old with a thin build and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up closely around his face.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 215-362-2301.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania

Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania.

Gallery Credit: Austyn

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State

Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations

U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the best beaches in the nation for 2024. The top 22 from that list are included here, beginning with New Jersey.
A list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Montgomery Township, Montgomery County
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM