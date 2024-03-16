3 dead in PA shootings that sparked lockdown — cops search for gunman

🚨Police say Andre Gordon shot two people at one home and one at another

🚨He made his getaway in a carjacked car found in Trenton

🚨Sesame Place, Oxford Valley Mall and other retailers are closed as a precaution

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and a manhunt is underway for the gunman who knew his victims following a shooting Saturday morning.

Falls Township police said Andre Gordon, 26, entered a home on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown around 9 a.m. and shot two people. He then left the scene and drove to a second house on Edgewood Lane in Falls Township where he shot a third, according to police.

Gordon then went to the parking lot of a Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville where held up the driver of a 2016 dark grey Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plate KFR-1534 at gunpoint. The driver was not hurt.

Middletown police said the vehicle was located early Saturday afternoon in Trenton but they did not find Gordon. A SWAT team is entering the house where the vehicle was found, according to Fox Philadelphia.

6 ABC Action News reported the vehicle was located at Brunswick Avenue and Miller Street in Trenton near Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Andre Gordon's stops during shooting and carjacking 3/15/24 Andre Gordon's stops during shooting and carjacking 3/15/24 (Canva) loading...

Parade canceled, businesses and attractions closed

Police said Gordon is homeless but has connections to Trenton. His connection to his victims was not disclosed by police.

He considered armed and dangerous and may have more weapons.

The manhunt led to the closure of Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall in nearby Middletown Township by police. A nearby Target store also closed along with other retailers in the area. The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade was also canceled.

Falls Township Police issued a shelter-in-place after the shooting and urged residents to move to the inside of the homes. It was lifted as of 1 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

