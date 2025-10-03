🚨Bucks County store owner accused of offering teenage employees money for sex

🚨Teen says he offered cash and marijuana for sexual favors after she quit

🚨DA urges possible victims to come forward as owner remains free on bail

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Police are looking for other current and former employees of a store at a Bucks County farmers market who may have been solicited for sex by the owner.

Joseph Michael Grossman, 36, the owner of Poppy's Peanuts at Quakertown Farmer's Market, is accused of making inappropriate comments to and touching a 17-year-old girl's legs and back, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. The teen said that after she quit her job, Grossman offered her money and marijuana to come to the store after hours in exchange for sex.

When she was visibly "upset and shocked" at the offer, Schorn said he pulled out a roll of cash and offered her $300.

After his initial arrest on Aug. 15 on charges of promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors, another teenage worker told police that Grossman had made "vulgar sexual comments" and grabbed her hips, back and shoulder, according to Schorn. This teen also quit her job and was pursued by Grossman via Snapchat, according to Shorn.

Bucks County DA warns of possible more victims

The accusations led to a additional charges of corruption of minors. Grossman posted bail and was released after a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18, according to Schorn. The terms of his bail include a provision prohibiting contact with minors.

Schorn on Thursday said that Grossman's store sells old-fashioned candy, chocolate and ice cream, which attracts young customers. Given the nature of the store, Schorn believes there may be other victims.

Grossman is back working at the store and advertising for help. Schorn said that most of the store's employees are underage and female.

Anyone who has had a similar experience with Grossman should call the district attorney's office at 215-536-9500. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Quakertown Farmer's Market is a kind of indoor flea market that is home to over 100 independently owned small shops and eateries. It is open year-round.

