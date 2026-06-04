Pennsylvania drivers can now be ticketed at red lights for this phone habit
✅Pennsylvania begins issuing penalties Friday for cell phone use
✅Drivers can be ticketed for holding a phone behind the wheel
✅ The law also bans handheld phone use while stopped at red lights or stop signs.
After a year's grace period, penalties for Pennsylvania's new cell phone law go into effect for real on Friday.
Drivers can now be stopped and ticketed for sending, reading or writing a text while holding a phone behind the wheel. Drivers can still use their phones hands-free or to make an emergency call.
The new law carries a $50 fine with no points.
The new law, known as Paul Miller's Law, was signed in 2024. After a year-long grace period, drivers can now be stopped and ticketed for sending, reading or writing a text while holding a phone behind the wheel. Drivers can still use their phones hands-free or to make an emergency call.
The new law carries a $50 fine with no points. Court costs and other fees can also be assessed.
One key similarity New Jersey's cell phone law
A similarity between Pennsylvania's law and other states, including New Jersey, is the prohibition on use during a temporary stop, like at a red light or stop sign.
Paul Miller Jr., died at the age of 21 in 2010 in a crash with the distracted driver of a tractor-trailer. His parents, Paul and Eileen Miller, pushed the legislation in his memory.
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