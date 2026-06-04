✅Pennsylvania begins issuing penalties Friday for cell phone use

✅Drivers can be ticketed for holding a phone behind the wheel

✅ The law also bans handheld phone use while stopped at red lights or stop signs.

After a year's grace period, penalties for Pennsylvania's new cell phone law go into effect for real on Friday.

Drivers can now be stopped and ticketed for sending, reading or writing a text while holding a phone behind the wheel. Drivers can still use their phones hands-free or to make an emergency call.

The new law carries a $50 fine with no points.

The new law, known as Paul Miller's Law, was signed in 2024. After a year-long grace period, drivers can now be stopped and ticketed for sending, reading or writing a text while holding a phone behind the wheel. Drivers can still use their phones hands-free or to make an emergency call.

The new law carries a $50 fine with no points. Court costs and other fees can also be assessed.

PennDOT message about Paul Miller's Law PennDOT message about Paul Miller's Law (PennDOT) loading...

One key similarity New Jersey's cell phone law

A similarity between Pennsylvania's law and other states, including New Jersey, is the prohibition on use during a temporary stop, like at a red light or stop sign.

Paul Miller Jr., died at the age of 21 in 2010 in a crash with the distracted driver of a tractor-trailer. His parents, Paul and Eileen Miller, pushed the legislation in his memory.

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