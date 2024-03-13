🍀The checkpoint will be set up somewhere in Bucks County Saturday night

🍀Drivers will be systematically stopped

Pennsylvania State Police will be looking for those who celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some drinking of the green with a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be set up by troopers from Trevose Station between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location in Bucks County. Troopers will systematically stop vehicles to "briefly observe drivers for articulable facts and/or behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug-impaired drivers," according to a statement from State Police.

Police say the intent of the checkpoint is to cut the number of alcohol and drug related fatal crashes on Pennsylvania highways and not to hand out summonses.

The legal limit for driving under the influence in Pennsylvania is .08

