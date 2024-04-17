Ivyland, Pa. motorcyclist dies after crashing into boulder

Pennsylvania State Police shield (Pennsylvania State Police)

🚨 The 58-year-old Ivyland man veered off a road in District Township

🚨 He was pronounced dead at a hospital

An Ivyland man died Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle in Berks County.

Robert J. Lawler, 58, veered off Deer Run Road in District Township around 3:50 p.m. and into a boulder. Lawler was pronounced dead an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries resulting from a motorcycle collision. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

According to PennDOT there have been at least four fatal motorcycle crashes statewide as of January 31.

