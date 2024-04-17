Ivyland, Pa. motorcyclist dies after crashing into boulder
🚨 The 58-year-old Ivyland man veered off a road in District Township
🚨 He was pronounced dead at a hospital
An Ivyland man died Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle in Berks County.
Robert J. Lawler, 58, veered off Deer Run Road in District Township around 3:50 p.m. and into a boulder. Lawler was pronounced dead an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown.
The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries resulting from a motorcycle collision. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.
According to PennDOT there have been at least four fatal motorcycle crashes statewide as of January 31.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100
From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com. Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ schools with the worst attendance problems
These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
7 Weird Pennsylvania Laws You Probably Didn't Know
We're scratching our heads over these bizarre Pennsylvania laws.
Gallery Credit: Austyn