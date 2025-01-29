☑️ Christopher Bygott taught music at Pennsbury High School

A former Bucks County music teacher found to possess over 2,000 images of child porn will avoid jail but must register as a sex offender.

Christopher Bygott, 48, of Hamilton, New Jersey, admitted to possession of the images and videos of child porn including infants, toddlers and prepubescent children on his phone. He pleaded guilty to felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Bygott was a curriculum coordinator for instrumental music in the Pennsbury School District.

A judge on Monday sentenced Bygott to three years probation and sex offender treatment. He must have no unsupervised contact with minors, and he will be required to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania through Megan’s Law for at least 15 years. A court determined Bygott was not a violent sex offender.

Filed traced back to Pennsbury school district IP

The investigation by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office began on Dec. 5, 2023, after two cybertips were submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Bygott was traced to some of the files by an Amazon account and IP address assigned to the Pennsbury School District.

According to the complaint in the case during an interview with police, Bygott said he was “sick” and “had a problem.” When asked by investigators if they would find 10, 100 or 500 images on his phone Bygott said there would be more.

Bygott was placed on unpaid administrative leave and was fired in March.

