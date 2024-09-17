Willow Grove, Pa. motorcyclist dies in NJ Turnpike crash — cops

🚨The motorcyclist was riding with a group at the time of the crash

🚨The victim was thrown from his motorcycle

🚨The crash remains under investigation

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — A Montgomery County motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

NJ State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said Jeffrey Ford, 42, of Willow Grove, Pa. was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle with a group in the northbound outer lanes near Exit #7A for Route 195 in Robbinsville around 3:50 p.m. when "multiple collisions" took place. Ford's motorcycle overturned ejecting him onto the highway.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Marchan.

He was a member of the "The Commission" Mother Chapter motorcycle club where he was known as "Bad Karma," according to their Facebook page.

"We are here, we are hurt! You were a true brother from the first day we crossed paths! We got the call and responded! Rest well Jeff Ford (Bad Karma) This is a hard one," the group wrote.

Map shows Exit 7A of the NJ Turnpike in Robbinsville Map shows Exit 7A of the NJ Turnpike in Robbinsville (Canva) loading...

Crash under investigation

An image posted by MidJersey.news shows a motorcycle on its side laying against a guardrail along the left lane.

A cause of the crash remains under investigation as of Monday.

The Daily Voice was first to post about his motorcycle club.

It is the 11th fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2024, according to State Police records.

MidJersey.news was first to report on this incident.

