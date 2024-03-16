Second St. Patrick’s Day DUI Checkpoint in Bucks County, PA

🍀Two checkpoints will operate in Bucks County Saturday night

A second St. Patrick's Day DUI checkpoint will be set up in Bucks County on Saturday night.

District Attorney Jen Schorn said the Bucks County DUI Task Force will have a checkpoint on Route 611 in Warrington from 10 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

State Police from Trevose Station in Lower Bucks County announced a DUI checkpoint earlier in the week. The exact locations of both were not disclosed.

Drivers in Warrington will be stopped in both directions of the highway by officers from Bensalem Township, Middletown Township, Newtown Township, Penndel Borough, Dublin Borough, Warrington Township, Richland Township, and Hilltown Township along with state troopers.

A dangerous time on the road

During the St. Patrick's Day holiday period between March 10 and March 19 in 2023 there were 77 crashes involving an impaired drivers with two fatalities, according to PennDOT records.

PennDOT offered these suggestions for a safe St. Patrick's Day celebration:

Always drive 100 percent sober. Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many.

Make a plan: Before you have even one drink, designate a sober driver to get you home safely. If you wait until you've been drinking to make this decision, you might not make the best one.

Designate a sober driver or call a rideshare or taxi. Getting home safely is always worth it.

If it's your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously, and don't drink.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

