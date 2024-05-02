Bear found in tree in Montgomery County, still on loose in Bucks

🐻 A bear roaming around Upper Moreland and Hatboro was found in a tree

🐻 Upper Makefield police said a bear is still wandering around

🐻 What should you do if you encounter a bear?

A bear spotted in a Montgomery County town was located Wednesday night and taken away by the game commission while a second bear continues to wander in Bucks County.

The bear was found in a tree Wednesday night on Ardmore Road in Upper Moreland and removed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Video by 6 ABC Action News shows the bear lying on the ground after being tranquilized. It was rolled onto a small tarp and lifted by police from both Upper Moreland and Hatboro.

Upper Moreland police said the bear is estimated to be 3 years old and weighs 255 pounds. It will be taken to another "bear-friendly" area.

The bear was initially reported in Farmstead Park on Byberry Road in Upper Moreland located near both an elementary and middle school. A resident on nearby Karen Lane took a picture of bear prints on the pavement.

Image of bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road Image of bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road in Upper Makefield (Upper Makefield Township police) loading...

Bear in Bucks County

Upper Makefield police have not reported additional sightings of a bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road Monday. Calls to 911 were discouraged unless there is an immediate danger.

"We live in a rural area and with that bucolic scenery comes wildlife. And some of that wildlife can include bears," the department said in a statement.

What to do if your encounter a bear

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offered some tips on handling an encounter with a bear, which is extremely rare.

Alert the bear — If you see a bear, make some noise to alert the bear of your presence, giving it ample time and space to turn and leave. Avoid being caught up in the excitement of seeing a bear and inadvertently letting the bear get too close before surprising it.

— If you see a bear, make some noise to alert the bear of your presence, giving it ample time and space to turn and leave. Avoid being caught up in the excitement of seeing a bear and inadvertently letting the bear get too close before surprising it. Get back — If you have a close encounter, back away slowly while facing the bear so you always know where the bear is and how its reacting. Wild bears rarely attack people. Slowly backing away diffuses the situation and gives the bear room to flee.

— If you have a close encounter, back away slowly while facing the bear so you always know where the bear is and how its reacting. Wild bears rarely attack people. Slowly backing away diffuses the situation and gives the bear room to flee. Stay calm — encountering a bear can be startling, but try to remain calm. While moving away, avoid sudden movements and talk to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Don’t turn and run or attempt to climb a tree. Running may prompt the bear to give chase, and climbing a tree could be interpreted as a threat to any cubs that are present since cubs often climb trees when startled. Move toward your camper, house or vehicle if nearby.

— encountering a bear can be startling, but try to remain calm. While moving away, avoid sudden movements and talk to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Don’t turn and run or attempt to climb a tree. Running may prompt the bear to give chase, and climbing a tree could be interpreted as a threat to any cubs that are present since cubs often climb trees when startled. Move toward your camper, house or vehicle if nearby. Pay attention — Bears will use all of their senses to figure out what you are. If they recognize you as a person, some may stand upright or move closer in their efforts to detect odors in the air currents. Don't consider this a sign of aggression. Once a bear identifies you, it will usually leave. If it begins to slowly approach you, face the bear, wave your arms wildly and shout while continuing to back away. The idea is to intimidate the bear into retreating. Swing a stick, your backpack or whatever is handy if the bear gets close.

— Bears will use all of their senses to figure out what you are. If they recognize you as a person, some may stand upright or move closer in their efforts to detect odors in the air currents. Don't consider this a sign of aggression. Once a bear identifies you, it will usually leave. If it begins to slowly approach you, face the bear, wave your arms wildly and shout while continuing to back away. The idea is to intimidate the bear into retreating. Swing a stick, your backpack or whatever is handy if the bear gets close. Fight back — Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear attacks, fight back. Bears have been driven away when people have fought back with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even their bare hands.

