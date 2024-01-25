More sex charges for Pennsylvania after-school worker, babysitter

✅Gerald Spoto was charged in December with raping four boys 20 years ago

✅Spoto worked for the Neshaminy Kids Club after-school program.

✅Two more adults came forward resulting in more charges Wednesday

More sexual assault charges have been filed against a former Neshaminy school district employee in connection with incidents that happened over 20 years ago after two more adults came forward.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office in December charged Gerald Spoto of Bristol with eight counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old for the assaults that allegedly happened between 2000 and 2004 while he worked at the Neshaminy Kids Club program. The boys were aged 7-13 at the time.

In some cases, Spoto had been hired by the boys' parents to babysit them.

According to the complaint in the case, one of the boys in the original charges said he was assaulted approximately 100 times by Spoto who provided him with alcohol.

Another boy said he was assaulted 50 times over three years while he was 9-11 years old including one time during a family vacation to Seaside Heights.

More allegations come to light

Spoto was charged in December with four counts of corruption of minors, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

The District Attorney's Office told PA Living News that two more adults have come forward resulting in additional charges. Spoto faces two additional involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges, two counts of indecent assault of a child and two counts of corruption of minors. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility

The DA's office asked anyone with information about Spoto to contact Middletown Township Police at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt