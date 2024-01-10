Mother nature sure didn't wait long into 2024 to decide to throw a wrench into the plans for parents and students as they work their way back into work and school this year.

As the wintery mix had rain and snow flying all along Western New York, government officials began to issue various travel and weather warnings to make sure people were aware that some extreme weather was hitting the 716. Still, it wasn't until hurricane-force winds started to batter the area that many school officials decided it was time to adjust to the school day and after-school activities.

What Schools Are Adjusting After School Activities?

Several school districts have announced suspending after-school activities, including sports or other enrichment activities. The list includes the Buffalo Public and Charter Schools, Cheektowaga Central, Iroquois Central, Orchard Park Central Schools, and more.

You can find the entire listing of school closings on our school closings page here.

What Kind Of Weather Can We Expect In Western New York?

Some areas of Western New York have seen wind gusts above 70 mph already, and some areas are reporting sporadic power outages as the high winds continue through the 716.

The wind gusts and winter weather mix are expected to continue on Wednesday as well. If there is any doubt that winter is here, this should dispel those feelings once and for all.

If you haven't already done your winter weather preparations, it's not too late to get started. We know for a fact that winter isn't done with us yet.

