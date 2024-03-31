8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

Eight New York State Counties had the most violent youth criminal offenders. New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. Unfortunately, New York City does not report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Outside of NYC, 2,998 violent crimes were perpetrated by young offenders according to the most recent data. Crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault were not included in the totals.

The totals for each offense across all reporting counties are:

Murder - 28

Rape - 139

Robbery - 272

Aggravated Assault - 543

Burglary - 473

Larceny - 1,185

Motor Vehicle Theft - 358

The data does include incidents that were reported whether or not charges were filed,

This data is not limited to a court or formal arrest actions. Data includes both formal arrests and police contacts with juveniles where there is probable cause that an offense was committed but no formal charges were filed.

Youth offenders in New York are under the age of 18. The statistics are from 2022, which is the most up-to-date data.

Here are the 8 counties and cities with the most violent crimes committed by youth:

8. Broome County - 96 Index Crimes

Murder - 1

Rape - 7

Robbery Agg. - 4

Assault - 18

Burglary - 16

Larceny - 47

MV Theft - 3

7. Westchester County - 114 Index Crimes

Murder - 5

Rape - 1

Robbery Agg. - 16

Assault - 30

Burglary - 18

Larceny - 35

MV Theft - 9

6. Albany County - 123 Index Crimes

Murder - 3

Rape - 3

Robbery Agg. - 14

Assault - 37

Burglary - 25

Larceny - 33

MV Theft - 8

5. Suffolk County - 139 Index Crimes

Murder - 3

Rape - 9

Robbery Agg. - 26

Assault - 27

Burglary - 24

Larceny - 43

MV Theft - 7

4. Monroe County - 186 Index Crimes

Murder - 1

Rape - 8

Robbery Agg. - 31

Assault - 28

Burglary - 35

Larceny - 40

MV Theft - 43

3. Nassau County - 372 Index Crimes

Murder - 1

Rape - 6

Robbery Agg. - 30

Assault - 69

Burglary - 22

Larceny - 205

MV Theft - 39

2. Erie County - 394 Index Crimes

Murder - 3

Rape - 2

Robbery Agg. - 41

Assault - 40

Burglary - 21

Larceny - 198

MV Theft - 89

1. Onondaga County - 398 Index Crimes

Murder - 4

Rape - 9

Robbery Agg. - 40

Assault - 63

Burglary - 118

Larceny - 84

MV Theft - 80

