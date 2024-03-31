8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals
Eight New York State Counties had the most violent youth criminal offenders. New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. Unfortunately, New York City does not report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Outside of NYC, 2,998 violent crimes were perpetrated by young offenders according to the most recent data. Crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault were not included in the totals.
The totals for each offense across all reporting counties are:
Murder - 28
Rape - 139
Robbery - 272
Aggravated Assault - 543
Burglary - 473
Larceny - 1,185
Motor Vehicle Theft - 358
The data does include incidents that were reported whether or not charges were filed,
This data is not limited to a court or formal arrest actions. Data includes both formal arrests and police contacts with juveniles where there is probable cause that an offense was committed but no formal charges were filed.
Youth offenders in New York are under the age of 18. The statistics are from 2022, which is the most up-to-date data.
Here are the 8 counties and cities with the most violent crimes committed by youth:
8. Broome County - 96 Index Crimes
Murder - 1
Rape - 7
Robbery Agg. - 4
Assault - 18
Burglary - 16
Larceny - 47
MV Theft - 3
7. Westchester County - 114 Index Crimes
Murder - 5
Rape - 1
Robbery Agg. - 16
Assault - 30
Burglary - 18
Larceny - 35
MV Theft - 9
6. Albany County - 123 Index Crimes
Murder - 3
Rape - 3
Robbery Agg. - 14
Assault - 37
Burglary - 25
Larceny - 33
MV Theft - 8
5. Suffolk County - 139 Index Crimes
Murder - 3
Rape - 9
Robbery Agg. - 26
Assault - 27
Burglary - 24
Larceny - 43
MV Theft - 7
4. Monroe County - 186 Index Crimes
Murder - 1
Rape - 8
Robbery Agg. - 31
Assault - 28
Burglary - 35
Larceny - 40
MV Theft - 43
3. Nassau County - 372 Index Crimes
Murder - 1
Rape - 6
Robbery Agg. - 30
Assault - 69
Burglary - 22
Larceny - 205
MV Theft - 39
2. Erie County - 394 Index Crimes
Murder - 3
Rape - 2
Robbery Agg. - 41
Assault - 40
Burglary - 21
Larceny - 198
MV Theft - 89
1. Onondaga County - 398 Index Crimes
Murder - 4
Rape - 9
Robbery Agg. - 40
Assault - 63
Burglary - 118
Larceny - 84
MV Theft - 80
