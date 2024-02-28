7 Of Utica&#8217;s Most Wanted Criminals

7 Of Utica’s Most Wanted Criminals

Getty Images (Stock Photos)

Seven out of 10 of Utica's Most Wanted criminals have not been captured. Police in Oneida County are searching for these 7 individuals who made the top 10 Most Wanted of 2023 list. It's 2024 and seven of them still have not been caught. If you know the whereabouts of any of these people, do not try to apprehend them. Instead, call the Oneida County Sheriff's tip line at (315) 765-2232 or the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force's tip line at (315) 690-1834. All persons shown below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth C. Ashley

Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 10 inches tall
Weight: 265 Pounds

Wanted For: Attempted Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sexual Abuse, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering The Welfare of a Child and Harassment

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Michael J. Torres

Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 6 inches tall
Weight: 150 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Strangulation, and Criminal Mischief

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Robel E. Ventura-Veras

Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
Weight: 240 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Marino A. Medina

Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
Weight: 185 Pounds

Wanted For: Assault

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Jemarcus Butler

Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall
Weight: 182 Pounds

Wanted For: Robbery

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Travis K. Yancey

Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall
Weight: 127 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Eric Cardinale aka Vincent Cardinale

Race: White male
Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall
Weight: 250 Pounds

Wanted For: Unlawful Surveillance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...
Get our free mobile app

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York, Crime, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM