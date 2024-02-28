7 Of Utica’s Most Wanted Criminals
Seven out of 10 of Utica's Most Wanted criminals have not been captured. Police in Oneida County are searching for these 7 individuals who made the top 10 Most Wanted of 2023 list. It's 2024 and seven of them still have not been caught. If you know the whereabouts of any of these people, do not try to apprehend them. Instead, call the Oneida County Sheriff's tip line at (315) 765-2232 or the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force's tip line at (315) 690-1834. All persons shown below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kenneth C. Ashley
Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 10 inches tall
Weight: 265 Pounds
Wanted For: Attempted Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sexual Abuse, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering The Welfare of a Child and Harassment
Michael J. Torres
Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 6 inches tall
Weight: 150 Pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Strangulation, and Criminal Mischief
Robel E. Ventura-Veras
Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
Weight: 240 Pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Marino A. Medina
Race: White/Hispanic male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
Weight: 185 Pounds
Wanted For: Assault
Jemarcus Butler
Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall
Weight: 182 Pounds
Wanted For: Robbery
Travis K. Yancey
Race: Black male
Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall
Weight: 127 Pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Eric Cardinale aka Vincent Cardinale
Race: White male
Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall
Weight: 250 Pounds
Wanted For: Unlawful Surveillance
