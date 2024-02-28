7 Of Utica’s Most Wanted Criminals

Seven out of 10 of Utica's Most Wanted criminals have not been captured. Police in Oneida County are searching for these 7 individuals who made the top 10 Most Wanted of 2023 list. It's 2024 and seven of them still have not been caught. If you know the whereabouts of any of these people, do not try to apprehend them. Instead, call the Oneida County Sheriff's tip line at (315) 765-2232 or the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force's tip line at (315) 690-1834. All persons shown below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth C. Ashley

Race: Black male

Height: 5 feet 10 inches tall

Weight: 265 Pounds

Wanted For: Attempted Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sexual Abuse, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering The Welfare of a Child and Harassment

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Michael J. Torres

Race: White/Hispanic male

Height: 5 feet 6 inches tall

Weight: 150 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Strangulation, and Criminal Mischief

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Robel E. Ventura-Veras

Race: White/Hispanic male

Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall

Weight: 240 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Marino A. Medina

Race: White/Hispanic male

Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall

Weight: 185 Pounds

Wanted For: Assault

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Jemarcus Butler

Race: Black male

Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall

Weight: 182 Pounds

Wanted For: Robbery

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Travis K. Yancey

Race: Black male

Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall

Weight: 127 Pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Eric Cardinale aka Vincent Cardinale

Race: White male

Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall

Weight: 250 Pounds

Wanted For: Unlawful Surveillance

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

