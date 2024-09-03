The 10 Best Companies To Work For In New York In 2024
Forbes has released its annual list of America's Best Employers in 2024. In addition to ranking companies across the entire United States, it also breaks them down by state.
"To create the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there."
These are the 10 Best Employers To Work For in New York State:
10. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center - 4,188 Employees
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was founded in 1898 and is located in Buffalo, NY. Roswell is also ranked #152 on Forbes' Best Employers for Women (2024) list.
9. U.S. Department of Transportation - 55,885 Employees
U.S. Department of Transportation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
8. USAA - 37,000 Employees
USAA is an Insurance company that was founded in 1922. It is headquarterd in San Antonio, Texas.
7. Ford Motor - 87,000 Employees
Ford Motor was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan.
6. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - 21,077 Employees
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
5. Trader Joe's - 50,000 Employees
Trader Joe's was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.
4. Microsoft - 221,000 Employees
Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
3. Raymond James Financial - 18,000 Employees
Raymond James Financial was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
2. Apple - 161,000 Employees
Apple was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
1. Dell Technologies - 42,560 Employees
Dell Technologies was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker