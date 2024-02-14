While it hasn't been great for local sports fans, 2024 has been very good for Buffalo and Western New York in terms of technology and business.

Not only is the Buffalo economy doing relatively well, but both the private and public sectors have just gotten a pretty good boost as nearly $1 billion in technological improvements are on the way.

It was recently announced that a new AI computing center is being built on the University at Buffalo campus. That project will see nearly half a billion dollars invested in Buffalo. When it is complete, it will make Western New York a leader in the AI Computing landscape.

In the same meeting where that announcement was made about AI Computing at UB, New York Governor Kathy Hochul also announced that Tesla is also planning to spend some big bucks to upgrade their more than 1.2 million square foot Buffalo gigafactory.

Tesla Spending Half-a-Billion On Buffalo Factory

With the pending rise in electric cars that will have the ability to self-drive, the need for additional computing power is becoming more apparent. As Tesla is a leader in that space, they are planning to spend more than $500 million to develop a Dojo supercomputer at the Tesla gigafactory on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

This new supercomputer, which is expected to take around five years to develop and build fully, will help process all of the complicated steps that are needed for self-driving cars to be able to navigate the world we live in.

According to a Buffalo News article, financial analysts expect this upgraded computer capacity will increase Tesla's market value by over half a trillion dollars.

This would be a much-welcomed additional boost to Buffalo's economy. This new contractor is sure to help increase capacity at the factory, and with increased capacity, the need for more staff will be clear.

