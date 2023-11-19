Tesla Plant In South Buffalo Crawling With Bed Bugs

Employees of Tesla's South Buffalo plant say it is infested with bed bugs. The frustrated workers claim that they are being treated like less than humans.

CDC/ CDC-DPDx; Blaine Mathison via U.S. EPA CDC/ CDC-DPDx; Blaine Mathison via U.S. EPA loading...

What Are Bed Bugs?

Not only are bed bugs gross, they feed on human blood and cause itchy bites. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency,

Bed bugs are a public health pest. While bed bugs have not been shown to transmit disease, they do cause a variety of negative physical health, mental health and economic consequences.

Adult bed bugs are generally 3/16 - 1/4 inch long. They are brown in color with a flat, oval-shaped body if they haven't eaten recently. If they have fed, they have a ballon-like shape and are reddish brown with an elongated shape.

Frustrated Employees In Buffalo Plant Are Experiencing Bed Bug Infestation

They say the outbreak began last Thursday, November 9, 2023. Channel 7 says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, has received multiple complaints about the infestation. Employees say that a chemical was sprayed, without notice, leaving them with health concerns.

It makes me feel like they’re treating people in general as not human. ~Tesla data analyst

You can read the full story here.

Exterminators Tackle Growing U.S. Bed Bug Problem Getty Images loading...

Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America

Pest control company Orkin released its 2023 list of the top 50 cities with the biggest bed bug problems,

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Buffalo, NY Lands At #29

Buffalo has improved its bed bug problem slightly, as it was #28 last year.

Get our free mobile app