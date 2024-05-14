Some New York Families Will Get More SNAP Money Soon

Certain families in New York will get more SNAP benefits next month. Governor Kathy Hochul and other leaders are pleased with the change to the food stamp program.

New York To Raise SNAP Benefits For 2.8 Million Households Getty Images loading...

Families in New York State with school-aged children will see their SNAP benefits increase in June. Before we get to the good news for some New York families, let's take a look at the challenges now facing older SNAP recipients.

The Working Age To Recieve Food Stamps Will Increase This Fall

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the work requirement incorrectly assumes that SNAP recipients are unemployed,

This requirement is also based on the false premise that low-income people receiving benefits do not work and must be compelled to do so, an assumption rooted in unfounded stereotypes based on race, gender, disability status, and class. Most working-age, non-disabled adults who participate in SNAP are already working for pay or are temporarily between jobs.

The ABAWD rule requires adults with no children under the age of 18 unless exempted, to work 20 hours weekly or participate in work-related training or education in order to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Those who don't work or train 80 hours a month are only eligible for SNAP benefits for 3 months during a 3-year period. The ABAWD requirement applies to SNAP recipients ages 18 to 49, but republican House representatives want to increase the working age.

Residents ages 53 to 54 will face work requirements in the fall of 2024.

Read More: SNAP Recipients In New York Can Now Get Walgreens Delivered

NYC Public Schools Start "Vegan Fridays" At Cafeterias Getty Images loading...

New York To Implement Summer SNAP Benefits For Children

A new program for children will offer permanent summer nutrition assistance, known as Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, which will take effect next month for the summer of 2024. With Summer EBT, NY and certain tribal nations can provide grocery benefits of $40 per month to families with eligible school-aged children.

"The program is aimed at reducing hunger and food insecurity among children who are unable to access free and reduced-price school meals during the summertime. Eligible families with school-age children will receive $120 per child during the summer months. Approximately 2 million New York children are expected to qualify. More information on eligibility and benefit issuance will be available in the coming months."

The program will officially kick off next month when school dismisses for summer.

Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotments Have Changed

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients Getty Images loading...

The maximum SNAP benefit amounts allotted in New York State through Sep. 2024 are:

People in Household

1 / $291

2 / $535

3 / $766

4 / $973

5 / $1,155

6 / $1,386

7 / $1,532

8 / $1,751

$219 for each additional person.

These 8 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York State

Of the 2.8 million New Yorkers who receive food stamp benefits, these 8 counties had the most recipients in August 2023, which is the most up-to-date data from New York State.

8. Nassau County - 43,268

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Rockland County - 47,63

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Onondaga County- 67,256

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Westchester County - 75,469

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Monroe County - 106,612

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Suffolk County - 107,768

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Erie County - 143,716

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. New York City (includes all 5 boroughs) - 1,720,679