34 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 34 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Andrews, William George

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/02/2024 14:02:44

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Clark, Howard Leffage

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/02/2024 13:10:48

OPERATE MV .08 OF 1% OR MORE ALC-2 PRIOR CONV DESIG OFF-10YR

Bail Amount: None Listed

3. Dilar, Jason Taylor

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/02/2024 08:41:14

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION - ALCOHOL RELATED

Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Daoust, Sarah Elizabeth

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 18:33:53

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Doyle, Michael James

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 18:26:27

BAIL JUMPING 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17

Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Rodriguez-Sanjurjo, Joseph Lee

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 18:19:50

ASSAULT 2-W/INTENT CAUSE INJ TO OFFICER/FIREMAN/EMT/XING GRD

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

7. Williams, Caesarae Javon

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 17:44:24

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

8. Gordon, Dwayne Frederick

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 17:12:52

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Hamilton, Ralik Jamaal

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 16:54:51

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

10. Graham, Willie Calvin

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 16:49:06

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Kyle, Howard Matthew

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 16:04:31

OFFER FILE FALSE INSTRUMNT-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Calderon, Matthew Ryan

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 15:35:54

CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Rivera, Melvin Luis

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/01/2024 11:03:48

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Al Mashhadani, Ali Mezher

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/30/2024 23:59:54

Fugitive

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Smith, Avion Charles

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/30/2024 17:40:24

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

16. Marko, Michael Paul

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/30/2024 15:47:24

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Carter, Mitchell Levester

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 18:07:26

CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECT-PHYSICAL CONTACT

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

FALSE PERSONATION

Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Minor, Krisean Markise

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 17:59:57

AGGRAV CRIM CONTEMPT:VIOL ORDER PROTECTION-CAUSE PHYS INJURY

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

19. Fullenweider, Bobbie Lee

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 17:49:11

CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

20. Corra, John Paul

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 16:07:08

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Parmer, Henry Jamal

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 15:26:27

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: $250.00

Booking Date/Time: 04/29/2024 15:26:27

CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECT-PHYSICAL CONTACT

Bail Amount: None Listed

22. Allgrim, Austin Edwin

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/28/2024 11:24:37

CRIM CONTMPT-1:VIOL PL215.50(3)-PRIOR CONV AGG/CRIM CONT-5YR

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

23. Pleace, Nicholas Alexander

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/28/2024 09:55:00

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

Bail Amount: $500.00

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Hill, Jolene Anni

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/27/2024 23:09:58

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

ROBBERY-3RD

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Grayson, John Terrel

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 17:30:44

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Pearson, Sean Michael

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 17:14:21

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

28. Lewis, Vincent James

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 17:04:21

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: None Listed

STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ

Bail Amount: None Listed

USE VEH BY TEMP CUSTD-NO CNSNT

Bail Amount: None Listed

29. Tillman, Demetrus R

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 11:26:34

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES

Bail Amount: $1.00

CRIM SALE CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

30. Castile, Michael William

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 11:05:25

DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

Bail Amount: None Listed

31. Johnson, Andrew Warner

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/26/2024 10:29:11

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $500.00

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND - ENTER/REMAIN UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

32. Masich, Gage Paul

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/25/2024 15:31:45

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: None Listed

33. Brinson, Anthony

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/25/2024 14:17:02

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

34. Martinez, Kevin Edgardo

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 04/25/2024 11:20:21

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

