Governor Hochul has signed a historic reparations bill into law. Here's what it means to New Yorkers. The Gov. signed bill S.1163-A/A.7691 into law. The bill was sponsored by NY Senator James Sanders Jr. The bill establishes the “New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies.” According to the governor's website,

This commission acknowledges the horrific injustice of slavery and will be tasked with examining the legacy of slavery, subsequent discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact these forces continue to have in the present day.

Slave Reparations Focus of NYC Protest Getty Images loading...

What Are Reparations?

Reparations are generally something that is given to those who have been wronged. In this case, the "wrong" was slavery. Reparations could be monetary payments or some other assistance to the victims of the damage that has been done.

According to the Pew Research Center, although many American families benefited from the free labor provided by slaves, most don't believe the descendants of slaves should be paid,

Three-in-ten U.S. adults say descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. should be repaid in some way, such as given land or money. About seven-in-ten (68%) say these descendants should not be repaid.

Louis Farrakhan Speaks at Slave Reparations Rally Getty Images loading...

With the new law in place, the State acknowledges the significant role slavery played in the establishment and history of New York. Members will comprise nine qualified members who will bring their education, expertise, training, and experience to the Commission.

Today, we are continuing our efforts to right the wrongs of the past by acknowledging the painful legacy of slavery in New York. We have a moral obligation to reckon with all parts of our shared history as New Yorkers, and this commission marks a critical step forward in these efforts.

