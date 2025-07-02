10 New York Roads You’ll Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On

If you get caught speeding on any of these 10 roads in New York State this week, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. Drivers on these roads who speed will get an automatic ticket between today and Saturday, July 5, 2025. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Don't Get Caught Speeding, Or Worse, This Weekend

NTSB Recommends States Reduce Blood Alcohol Level Threshold For Drunk Driving Offenses Getty Images loading...

This week is already going to be a bad week to speed, never mind the automatic speed zones. It's a holiday weekend, which kicks off on Friday, so you know all types of police agencies will be out on the roads and highways in New York. Last year, State and local law enforcement agencies gave out 37,000 tickets over the Fourth of July enforcement campaign, which ran from July 3 through July 7, 2024. There were ramped-up patrols during the holiday weekend that targeted reckless and aggressive driving. There were also sobriety checkpoints.

Per Governor Kathy Hochul, a total of 1,227 New Yorkers were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. New York State Police arrested 251 people on drunken driving charges. A total of 12,700 tickets were issued on other charges, including 4,248 for speeding, 1,315 for no seat belt, 360 for distracted driving, and 219 for failing to abide by the Move Over Law.

Keep in mind that this year will be no different. If you plan on partying for the holiday, make sure you have a designated driver or ride share if you go out.

NTSB Recommends States Reduce Blood Alcohol Level Threshold For Drunk Driving Offenses Getty Images loading...

Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On The Roads Below This Week:

1. Albany County

- I-87 NB at Exit 7

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Broome County

- Interstate 81 Southbound Over Loughlin Road



- Interstate North over the SB ON-ramp from Front Street

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Chautauqua County

- NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Delaware County



- Rte. 17 EB 2.6 miles prior to Exit 87

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Essex County



- I-87 NB over West Mill Brook

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Oneida County



- Route 12 Deerfield - Route 8 over Route 12 bridge, near Miller Rd

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Onondaga County



- South of I-81 / I-481 split



- I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Orange County



- I-84 E/W at Exit 28



- US 9W N/S between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Rensselaer County



- I-90 EB/WB over Van Hoesen Rd

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

10. Saratoga County



- I-87 SB between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

11. Schoharie County



- I-88 EB Richmondville

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

12. Westchester County



- I-684 N/S between Exit 2 and Exit 3

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app