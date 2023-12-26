Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

1. JOSUE BAEZ

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

2. Michael R Brown

Wanted For: Charge: CRIM POSS STLN PROP GREATER THAN $3000

3. Devin S. Fuller

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

4. LARIMEY A. GILBERT

Wanted For: CPSP 4 CREDIT CARD

5. Summer Christina Howser

Wanted For: GRAND LARCENY 4TH

6. Alfred Joseph Kohl

Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

7. Davontay Mccall

Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

8. Wilfredo J. Rivera Vasquez

Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

9. Jason C Swan

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

10. Eric R Vangiesen

Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION METHAMPHETAMINE

