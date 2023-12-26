Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

Getty Images

The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

1. JOSUE BAEZ
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

2. Michael R Brown
Wanted For: Charge: CRIM POSS STLN PROP GREATER THAN $3000

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

3. Devin S. Fuller
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

4. LARIMEY A. GILBERT
Wanted For: CPSP 4 CREDIT CARD

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

5. Summer Christina Howser
Wanted For: GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

6. Alfred Joseph Kohl
Wanted For: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

7. Davontay Mccall
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

8. Wilfredo J. Rivera Vasquez
Wanted For: CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...

9. Jason C Swan
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Chautauqua County Sherif
loading...

10. Eric R Vangiesen
Wanted For: CRIMINAL POSSESSION METHAMPHETAMINE

Chautauqua County Sheriff
loading...
Get our free mobile app

3 New York Towns Named Safest Small Towns In All Of America

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

17 Towns Across New York State Are The Best Towns To Raise Kids

A list titled "Best small towns to raise a family" was recently compiled by Stacker, who used data from Niche to come up with the Top 50 small towns across the country that would be the ideal place to put down roots and raise some kids. They looked at various factors, including public schools, jobs, and the cost of living in towns across the U.S. with a population under 5,000.

We are proud to report, New York owned this list. We took 17 slots! Here's who made the list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Crime, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM