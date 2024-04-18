7 Kids Who Have Been Missing For Decades In New York

These 7 kids have been missing in New York State for decades. Police are looking for information that could help solve these cold cases.

1. Alford, Patrick K. NIC #M688543215

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

DOB: November 28, 2002

Height: 4 feet 8 inches

Weight: 65 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Other: Scar on his left eyebrow

Last Seen: 01/22/2010 at 9 pm

Location: 130 Vandalia Ave, Brooklyn, NY

"Patrick K. Alford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, blue and black Jordan sneakers."

Please contact:

New York City Police Department

1 Police Plaza, New York, N.Y.

(646) 739-0144 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

2. St. Germaine, Linda Lee NIC #M505001692

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: White

Sex: Female

DOB: 06/10/1960

Height: 5 feet 1 inch

Weight: 100 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Other: Birthmark along the center of her chin down to her throat

Last Seen: 02/13/1973

Location: Schuyler Falls, New York

"Linda Lee St. Germaine, age 12, was reported missing by her mother on February 13, 1973. The child lived with her mother and siblings in a motel room at the Lake Edge Motel. The motel is no longer in operation but was located on Route 9 between South Junction Road and Snug Harbor Marina, in the town of Peru, New York. Linda was last seen outside of the motel but failed to come in for dinner. The motel overlooked Lake Champlain, which was entirely frozen during the winter of 1973. Tracks were found on Lake Champlain, and it was presumed Linda had walked across the ice to Vermont and fell through. A search that night and the following day did not find any disturbed ice. Her body was never found. Linda was last seen wearing a blue or green hooded parka, brown corduroy pants, and brown suede boots."

Please contact:

New York State Police Troop B Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Plattsburgh, New York

(518) 563-3761 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

3. Tillinghast, Sheryl Ann NIC #M505617239

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: White

Sex: Female

DOB: April 16, 1956

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Other: Light complexion

Last Seen: 09/24/1973

Location: Wassaic State School, Wassaic, New York

"Sheryl Tillinghast was employed at the Wassaic School, Wassaic, Dutchess County, New York until the time of her disappearance. She left behind her possessions and two paychecks. Sheryl was originally from Ontario County, New York. She remained in regular contact with her family until the time of her disappearance. The investigation has failed to reveal any information about her whereabouts. DNA and fingerprints are available. There are no dental records available."

Please contact:

New York State Police

Troop K, BCI, Dover Plains, New York 12522

(845) 877-3660 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

4. Wesolowski, Maryanne NIC #M212521590

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: White

Sex: Female

DOB: June 24, 1958

Height: 4 feet 5 inches

Weight: 90 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Other: Scar on the upper chest

Last Seen: 08/18/1971

Location: Glens Falls, Warren County, New York

"Maryanne was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white shorts, and a black leather belt. Maryanne was last seen at Haviland's Cove Beach, on the Hudson River, in Glens Falls, N.Y. She has crooked teeth and a scar on her upper chest."

Please contact:

Glens Falls Police Department

(518) 761-3840 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

5. Meuse, Thomas A. NIC #M663282372

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: White

Sex: Male

DOB: November 29, 1956

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 120 pounds

Alias: Tommy Seeley

Eyes: Blue

Other: Scar above left eyebrow

Last Seen: 08/09/1971

Location: State Street, Schenectady, New York

"Thomas Meuse was last seen near Proctor's Theater, on State Street, Schenectady, N.Y. Meuse was also known as Tommy Seeley."

Please contact:

Schenectady Police Department

531 Liberty St. Schenectady, New York

(518) 382-5206 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

6. Rainwalker, Jaliek L. NIC #M407011908

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: Black

Sex: Male

DOB: August 2, 1995

Height: 5 inches 6 inches

Weight: 105 pounds

Eyes: Green

Other: Light complexion

Last Seen: 11/01/2007

Location: Hill Street, Greenwich, New York

"Jaliek Rainwalker, age 12, has been missing from his residence since November 2, 2007. Foul play is suspected. Jaliek may have been wearing black hightop sneakers, blue jeans, and a bright yellow fleece pullover."

Please contact:

Greenwich Police Department

Greenwich, New York

(518) 692-9332 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

7. Santiago, Monique NIC #M536393067

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Race: White

Sex: Female

DOB: September 11, 1978

Height: 4 feet 11 inches

Weight: 90 pounds

Alias: Pebbles

Eyes: Brown

Other: She has a birthmark on the back of her right leg and gaps between her teeth.

Last Seen: 03/29/1990 at 12 pm

Location: Albany, New York

"Monique Santiago was last seen wearing blue jeans, a turquoise blouse, and black shoes. She spoke to her mother at about 12:00 pm on March 29, 1990, when she told her mother she had missed the school bus and would stay home. She has not been seen since."

Please contact:

Albany Police Department

165 Henry Johnson Blvd.

Albany, New York

(518) 462-8039 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

Get our free mobile app