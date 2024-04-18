7 Kids Who Have Been Missing For Decades In New York
These 7 kids have been missing in New York State for decades. Police are looking for information that could help solve these cold cases.
1. Alford, Patrick K. NIC #M688543215
Race: Hispanic
Sex: Male
DOB: November 28, 2002
Height: 4 feet 8 inches
Weight: 65 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Other: Scar on his left eyebrow
Last Seen: 01/22/2010 at 9 pm
Location: 130 Vandalia Ave, Brooklyn, NY
"Patrick K. Alford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, blue and black Jordan sneakers."
Please contact:
New York City Police Department
1 Police Plaza, New York, N.Y.
(646) 739-0144 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
2. St. Germaine, Linda Lee NIC #M505001692
Race: White
Sex: Female
DOB: 06/10/1960
Height: 5 feet 1 inch
Weight: 100 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Other: Birthmark along the center of her chin down to her throat
Last Seen: 02/13/1973
Location: Schuyler Falls, New York
"Linda Lee St. Germaine, age 12, was reported missing by her mother on February 13, 1973. The child lived with her mother and siblings in a motel room at the Lake Edge Motel. The motel is no longer in operation but was located on Route 9 between South Junction Road and Snug Harbor Marina, in the town of Peru, New York. Linda was last seen outside of the motel but failed to come in for dinner. The motel overlooked Lake Champlain, which was entirely frozen during the winter of 1973. Tracks were found on Lake Champlain, and it was presumed Linda had walked across the ice to Vermont and fell through. A search that night and the following day did not find any disturbed ice. Her body was never found. Linda was last seen wearing a blue or green hooded parka, brown corduroy pants, and brown suede boots."
Please contact:
New York State Police Troop B Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Plattsburgh, New York
(518) 563-3761 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
3. Tillinghast, Sheryl Ann NIC #M505617239
Race: White
Sex: Female
DOB: April 16, 1956
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Other: Light complexion
Last Seen: 09/24/1973
Location: Wassaic State School, Wassaic, New York
"Sheryl Tillinghast was employed at the Wassaic School, Wassaic, Dutchess County, New York until the time of her disappearance. She left behind her possessions and two paychecks. Sheryl was originally from Ontario County, New York. She remained in regular contact with her family until the time of her disappearance. The investigation has failed to reveal any information about her whereabouts. DNA and fingerprints are available. There are no dental records available."
Please contact:
New York State Police
Troop K, BCI, Dover Plains, New York 12522
(845) 877-3660 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
4. Wesolowski, Maryanne NIC #M212521590
Race: White
Sex: Female
DOB: June 24, 1958
Height: 4 feet 5 inches
Weight: 90 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Other: Scar on the upper chest
Last Seen: 08/18/1971
Location: Glens Falls, Warren County, New York
"Maryanne was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white shorts, and a black leather belt. Maryanne was last seen at Haviland's Cove Beach, on the Hudson River, in Glens Falls, N.Y. She has crooked teeth and a scar on her upper chest."
Please contact:
Glens Falls Police Department
(518) 761-3840 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
5. Meuse, Thomas A. NIC #M663282372
Race: White
Sex: Male
DOB: November 29, 1956
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Alias: Tommy Seeley
Eyes: Blue
Other: Scar above left eyebrow
Last Seen: 08/09/1971
Location: State Street, Schenectady, New York
"Thomas Meuse was last seen near Proctor's Theater, on State Street, Schenectady, N.Y. Meuse was also known as Tommy Seeley."
Please contact:
Schenectady Police Department
531 Liberty St. Schenectady, New York
(518) 382-5206 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
6. Rainwalker, Jaliek L. NIC #M407011908
Race: Black
Sex: Male
DOB: August 2, 1995
Height: 5 inches 6 inches
Weight: 105 pounds
Eyes: Green
Other: Light complexion
Last Seen: 11/01/2007
Location: Hill Street, Greenwich, New York
"Jaliek Rainwalker, age 12, has been missing from his residence since November 2, 2007. Foul play is suspected. Jaliek may have been wearing black hightop sneakers, blue jeans, and a bright yellow fleece pullover."
Please contact:
Greenwich Police Department
Greenwich, New York
(518) 692-9332 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov
7. Santiago, Monique NIC #M536393067
Race: White
Sex: Female
DOB: September 11, 1978
Height: 4 feet 11 inches
Weight: 90 pounds
Alias: Pebbles
Eyes: Brown
Other: She has a birthmark on the back of her right leg and gaps between her teeth.
Last Seen: 03/29/1990 at 12 pm
Location: Albany, New York
"Monique Santiago was last seen wearing blue jeans, a turquoise blouse, and black shoes. She spoke to her mother at about 12:00 pm on March 29, 1990, when she told her mother she had missed the school bus and would stay home. She has not been seen since."
Please contact:
Albany Police Department
165 Henry Johnson Blvd.
Albany, New York
(518) 462-8039 or e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov