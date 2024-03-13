One of New York’s Most Notorious And Violent Biker Gangs

Like most motorcycle gangs involved in illegal activities, Kingsmen claim to be a law-abiding club of bike enthusiasts, who share the same interests. However, its president and several members have been arrested and convicted of a plethora of crimes, including murder. The Kingsmen were founded in Lockport in 1958 and operated up and down the east coast. The club's patch features a gold knight’s helmet with a red feather plume on top of the helmet. According to One Percenter Bikers, the club's motto is “One For All, All For One.” It also uses “Live Kingsmen, Die Kingsmen.” It's not clear if the gang is still in operation, since its leader was convicted of murder.

Federal agents and prosecutors accused the club of participating in a multitude of criminal enterprises, including

- Promoting Prostitution

- Drug Trafficking

- Selling Untaxed Cigarettes

- Murder

- Assaults and Other Violence

- Selling and Using Illegal Weapons

FBI Special Agent in Charge Loeffert, who helped prosecute murder and other criminal charges against the gang's president said,

The Kingsmen's leadership not only voiced a desire to turn its club into a “one-percenter” gang, it acted on that desire when Paul Maue and DJ Szymanski were killed. Those murders told everyone that the Kingsmen do not want to be aligned with the vast majority of riders who are law-abiding citizens. With today’s verdicts, the repeated and regular acts of violence so inculcated into the culture of the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club are over.



These are just some of the crimes Kingsmen members have been charged with, convicted of, and sentenced for:

March 22, 2016

Sixteen Kingsmen members were charged in a 46-count indictment, including the following crimes,

Rico Conspiracy; Possession of Firearm In Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Using and Maintaining a Premises for Drug Dealing; Distribution of Marijuna; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes; Felon in Possession of Firearm; Hobbs Act Conspiracy; Hobbs Act Robbery; Assault with Dangerous Weapon in of Racketeering; Use of Firearm During and in Relation to Crimes of Violence; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession and Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime; Accessory after the Fact; Obstruction of Justice; False Statements before Grand Jury; User of Controlled Substance in Possession of Firearms; Distribution of Cocaine; and Distribution of Marijuana.

May 18, 2018

The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York, announced that David Pirk, the Kingsmen's National President, along with KMC member and Nomad Andre Jenkins also known as Little Bear, were convicted on federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges,

of crime of violence, murder in aid of racketeering, possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, using and maintaining premises for drug dealing and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Jenkins was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Timothy Enix, also known as Blaze, who was the Kingsmen's Florida/Tennessee Regional President, was convicted of RICO, weapons and drug charges as well.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said,

The defendants and their associates transformed the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club into a vicious gang that terrorized the Buffalo area, engaging in senseless murders, brutal violence, robberies, and drug trafficking. But after today’s verdict, the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club’s reign of terror is coming to an end. The U.S. Department of Justice and our partners will aggressively pursue violent gangs wherever they are found and bring them to justice.

October 25, 2018

Jack Wood, also known as Snake of Athens, TN, was sentenced for a RICO conspiracy conviction. He received 37 months in prison. He was convicted in connection to a drive-by shooting at another KMC chapter in Springville, New York.

December 21, 2018

Jason Williams, a KMC member, was convicted of RICO conspiracy and sentenced to serve 48 months in prison. He trafficked marijuana and cocaine, supplying other members with the drugs. He was one of 20 members to be convicted in the case and the fifth to be sentenced.

April 3, 2019

Four Kingsmen members were sentenced for their participation in gang activities that fall under the RICO statute,

• Jimmy Ray Fritts (Former Tennessee Moonshine Chapter President) was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison;

• Filip Caruso was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison;

• Ryan Myrtle was sentenced to time served, three years supervised release to include six months home detention, and 150 hours of community service; and

• Emmett Green was sentenced to time served and two years supervised release.

April 4, 2019

Two Kingsmen members were sentenced for RICO conspiracy. Thomas Koszuta was sentenced to 57 months behind bars. Robert Osborne (former KMC Olean Chapter President, Vice President) received a sentence of time served and three years on supervised release. Koszuta admitted that he and other members participated in the violent shutdown of a chapter of the club,

On June 7, 2013, KMC forcibly shut down the Springville Chapter and strip members of their colors because they were non-compliant members. While others possessed firearms, the defendant struck a victim in the head with a blunt object and stole items from the Springville clubhouse. They then used bleach to clean areas where the victim bled and cut and removed portions of the rug which contained blood. Also, on August 3, 2013, the defendant and other Kingsmen members conducted a drive-by shooting targeting former Springville Kingsmen members.

June 19, 2019

Kingsmen member Sean McIndoo was convicted of RICO conspiracy. He was sentenced to 41-months behind bars. He participated in the forcible shutdown of the Springville KMC chapter.

According to One Percenter Bikers, the Kingsmen gang has chapters all over the Northeast and East Coast:

Florida Chapters

Deland Chapter

Desoto Chapter

Hemando Chapter

Lake County Chapter

Putman Chapter

Sumter County Chapter

Volusia County Chapter

New York Chapters

Angola Chapter

Arcade Chapter

Attica Chapter

Black Rock Chapter

Buffalo Chapter

Dunkirk Chapter

Gowanda Chapter

Jamestown Chapter

Niagara Falls Chapter

North Tonawanda Chapter

Lockport Chapter

Olean Chapter

Tennessee Chapter

Moonshine Chapter

Pennsylvania Chapters

Bradford Chapter

Corey Chapter

Erie Chapter

Meadville Chapter

Oil City Chapter

Warren Chapter

