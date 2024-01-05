Baby Forumla Recall In New York Due To Contamination

If you're a parent of a newborn, there is a baby formula recall you need to know about. Food recalls are scary enough, but when one affects infants, whose immune systems aren't full devloped, it's scary!

If your baby is drinking formula, please make a note of this recall. Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition, recently announced that it is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market. Nutramigen Powder is a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans. The product is potentially contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Cronobacter sakazakii (or “Cronobacter”) is a germ that is found naturally in the environment. Cronobacter can live in dry foods, like powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. It has also been found in contaminated feeding items like breast pump equipment. Cronobacter infections are often very serious for babies who are younger than 2 months or were born prematurely; they can die.

Mead Johnson Nutrition says it tested the products in question and they were negative for the bacteria. Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz containers at the center of the recall were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed in June, July, and August 2023. The company does believe most of the products have already been consumed. The Nutramigen Powder products were distributed to retail stores in New York and nationwide.

The following batch codes, which were distributed in the U.S., are being recalled:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The recalled products have UPC Codes 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025.”

