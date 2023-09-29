Early Voting By Mail Now Legal In New York State

With another election season upon us, many people are getting looking forward to November when it's time to cast your vote for your favorite candidate or cause.

New York, like many other states, allows people to actually cast their vote prior to the official election. In the Empire State, early voting is available to all registered voters 10 days before an election. That includes any primary elections, along with general elections and any special elections. Folks are able to cast their vote early at any number of locations in the area, and those votes are counted with all of the other votes.

Now, in an effort to make things more even, New York has just made it legal for early voting to occur by mail. This is great news for several voting advocates, while some politicians are totally against this new policy.

Early Voting By Mail Now Legal In New York

In a press conference earlier this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul touted several new laws that she signed with the intent of making the voting process easier for folks.

By safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring equal access to the ballot box, we empower every New Yorker to have their voice heard... New York State remains committed to strengthening our democratic process, championing the right to vote for every citizen and cementing our place as a national leader on voting rights.

-Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York

These new laws make voting by mail easier, increase the availability of voter education, and make other things available, like same-day cases.

Several Republicans File A Lawsuit Against New Law

Several members of New York's Republican party have filed with this box with divorce papers.

According to a report done by The Hill, this lawsuit is seeking to prevent these new laws from going into effect.

It looks like we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

