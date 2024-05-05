Man Wanted For Murder May Be Using Dating Apps In New York

A nationwide manhunt is underway for the suspect who may be using dating apps in New York. Please be aware. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. He may be using dating apps in New York State to hook up with women and men for a place to stay. Donald Ray Hodges, a Conover, North Carolina man, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Conover Police Department for first-degree murder. The 50-year-old man is wanted for allegedly killing his wife in May 2022. He may be using the aliases Tyrone Evans, or Unique Hodges.

His wife, Tinikia Danayale Hodges of Conover, was found shot to death on May 4, 2022. Conover police were called to the 700 block of 2nd Street SW in Conover to respond to reports of a shooting. Tinikia was pronounced dead at the scene. Before his wife's fatal shooting, police encountered Hodges at a hotel in Charlotte. He was allegedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs and was vandalizing the lobby of the hotel. He was taken to a hospital but left before receiving any treatment. A murder warrant was issued for him on May 10. He has been on the run since then.

Hodges is known to befriend and use people to obtain money to help him avoid capture. Investigators say they believe he may be meeting both men and women through dating apps and moving in with them until he overstays his welcome. Then he moves on to the next person.

Wanted: Donald Ray Hodges

- Black male

- 50-years-old

- Date of birth 10/21/73

- 6 feet, 6 inches tall

- 273 pounds

- Bald with a beard

- Brown eyes

- Multiple tattoos, including “OG” on his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley Nancy,” and a Masonic symbol on his left arm

If you have any information that can lead to the capture of Donald Ray Hodges, please call the USMS Tips Hotline at 1-877-926-8332.

