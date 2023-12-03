If you were already behind on your power bill, can the utility company still cut off your service even though it's freezing? What happens if you are already behind on your power bill?

Some New York Residents Can Now Get Their Heating Bills Paid

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. The state's heating assistance program HEAP, is now accepting applications.

In addition to getting financial help with paying for heating fuel, New York has funds available for homeowners to maintain heating equipment.

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home's primary heating source working.

Depending on how much the boiler, furnace, or other heating equipment costs, eligible people could receive up to $4,000 for repairs or $8,000 for a replacement.

In order to receive funds, an applicant must meet income eligibility. The HEAP Local District Contact also requires an eligibility interview for all HERR applications. The application process is now open. HEAP Local District Contacts can be found here.

Can Your Utility Company Cut Off Your Power When Its Freezing?

According to LIHEAP Clearing House, New York State offers protection from utility disconnection from November 1 to April 15. During the winter months, when there is a threat of hypothermia, residents are protected.

There is also another layer of protection, New York State,

Prohibits disconnect if household has life support system; 30 day delay for certified medical condition, certificates may be renewed for 30 days or longer if a chronic condition exists. Prohibits disconnect if customer is blind, disabled, or 62 years or older and the remaining household members are 62 years or older, 18 years or under, or blind or disabled unless the utility contacts the household 72 hours prior to termination of service for the purpose of devising a pay plan.

If you need to file a complaint against your utility provider, you can do so here.

***This article is not intended to provide legal advice or counsel

