Fluoride Has Finally Been Added Back To Buffalo’s Water

Just about a decade ago, the city of Buffalo's water system, Buffalo Water, stopped adding fluoride to the water system. At the time, government officials stopped including the additive in the drinking water after an update that was needed to the system would have caused damage to Buffalo's aging water pipes. After nearly ten years of clamoring from city residents, community activists, and other governmental officials, it appears that fluoride has finally been readded to Buffalo's water system.

In an announcement from Buffalo Water, city officials advised that the water system received final approvals necessary to return the additive to the water supply, which officially began on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The successful completion of Buffalo Water's fluoridation project marks a significant milestone for Buffalo Water... Buffalo Water is committed to providing safe and affordable drinking water to City of Buffalo residents. With the Department of Health's approval, we are confident that the new system will allow Buffalo Water to continue providing high-quality water to the City of Buffalo.

-Oluwole "OJ" McFoy, Chairman of the Buffalo Water Board

Now, after years of work and improvements to the infrastructure inside the water system, if you turn on the tap in your home the water that comes out of the fixture will have fluoride in it.

This is a major step for New York State's second largest city, as for the last decade it was one of a growing list of cities that did not have fluoride in its municipal water supply.

According to the CDC, fluoride keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities (also called tooth decay) by about 25% in children and adults. Fluoridation of water is recommended by the American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, US Public Health Service, and World Health Organization.

Not everyone in Buffalo is happy that fluoride is being added back, as there were protests in the city demanding the additive stays out of the water system. That's not to mention a recent federal court ruling that fluoride in drinking water because high levels could pose a risk to the intellectual development of children and that the EPA should act to regulate the chemical further.

Only time will tell if fluoride will remain in Buffalo's water.

