Multiple Buffalo Landlords Being Investigated By New York State

The rental market in New York state is one of the toughest in the country. When you couple together stagnant wages, increasing inflation, and affordable housing development that doesn't keep up with demand, you end up with a situation where there aren't enough quality housing units that people can afford.

Just days after a bunch of community groups have pleaded with local officials to do something about the quality of the rental housing stock in Buffalo, we find out that dozens of Western New York landlords are being investigated the state.

READ MORE: Community Groups Demand Help With Housing Quality in Buffalo

According to Investigative Post, the New York State Attorney General has an open investigation into 47 different real estate companies. Of those 47 companies, 36 are located in the Buffalo area, split between Buffalo and Williamsville. Many of the properties owned by some of these landlords have been under investigation by Buffalo officials for years, with at least 25 of them having issues with lead.

During its investigation, OAG identified certain landlords owning residential properties with high rates of lead-related violations and children with elevated blood lead levels. Those identified by the OAG include ... more than 200 residential properties in the City of Buffalo...

-Patrick B. Omilian, Assistant New York Attorney General

The legal papers filed by the Attorney General accuse the landlords of using a tangled web of limited liability companies, corporations, and individuals to keep operating and causing potential injury to the public.

READ MORE: Buffalo’s Lead Pipe Problem

With the large amount of people who complain about the quality of housing in Buffalo and Western New York, this is another case that many Buffalonians will be paying attention to.

The state is currently seeking information about the companies and has a hearing set in New York State Supreme Court to compel their attorney to provide documents. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 15, 2024.

READ MORE: Rent Prices Still Increasing In Western New York

Incredible Castle in Upstate New York Is World's Most Over-the-Top Rental There's a plethora of strange and other-worldly Airbnb rentals across the globe, but which are the most extra? The Travel Channel recently highlighted its top 10 over-the-top picks and spotlighted the Highlands Castle in Bolton, which overlooks gorgeous Lake George.

Check out photos to see why this place is a must-visit for those who love fairy tales or just need an extravagant New York staycation this summer. Gallery Credit: Megan

What Kind Of Apartment Can You Rent For $1,800 In Toronto Vs. Buffalo Rents have been increasing all over the area, but incomes haven't been keeping up - so what kind of place can you get for your money? All apartments below are listed for rent at $1,800 per month. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice