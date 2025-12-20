The last couple of years have been pretty rough for businesses in downtown Buffalo. Even though we're fully out of the pandemic years, we're still feeling some of the effects of economic and lifestyle changes that happened in our society. While there are some specific times when downtown Buffalo is booming, lately it seems that it's becoming more difficult for the average business to keep its doors open.

That fact came fully to light earlier in the day on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, when AMC Entertainment announced that the Market Arcade 8 AMC Theater on Main Street is shutting its doors by the end of the year 2025.

There was tons of great fanfare when the theater reopened as an AMC back in 2017 with high hopes for new traffic downtown, but the last 5 years have been tough for all sorts of businesses.

Downtown Buffalo's Only Movie Theater Is Shutting Down

The Market Arcade 8, which is joining a growing list of businesses that include the Braymiller Market and Misuta Chows that have exited the central core of the city, has given people one less thing to do when downtown.

According to the Buffalo News, officials from Benchmark Group, the owners of the Market Arcade building and Shea's Buffalo, had been working with AMC to find a way for the theater to remain open, but a deal could not be made.

The theater shutting down isn't specifically a Buffalo problem, as several AMC's have shut their doors this year as people all over America are choosing to stream new movies at home rather than go see them in the movie theater.

This closure marks the fourth time the site has closed since it initially opened in 1987 as the General Cinema's Market Arcade 8, with stints as a General Cinema, the Angelika Film Center, and the Dipson Market Arcade Film & Arts Centre.

