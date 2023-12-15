New Selfie Worthy Sculpture Now On Display In Western New York

Buffalo and Western New York are known for several things, from football and hockey to its amazing architecture; the Queen City is a great place to live, work, and play.

One of the things that we do especially well in the 716 is art and history. Folks may not realize it, but Buffalo has some world-class art right here in Western New York.

From art museums like Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Burchfield Penney Art Center to the Buffalo History Museum to all of the public art displays that sprinkle the city, there are tons of great things for you to see and take selfies in front of.

One great spot in the area to do just that is down at Canalside in downtown Buffalo. Just steps from the Buffalo River and Lake Erie, you can find all sorts of exciting things to check out. Some of these include sculptures like Shark Girl, the Silent Poets, and statues honoring famous Buffalo sports players like Tim Horton and The French Connection.

Thanks to a partnership between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), Empire State Development, and Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN), a new sculpture is on display at Canalside for us all to enjoy.

New BUF Sculpture Unveiled At Canalside

In a big ceremony last week, officials ECHDC, VBN, and ESD unveiled a new permanent sculpture on Marine Drive, near the intersection with Hanover Street. That new sculpture is called BUF and features three steel 3-D letters—the sculpture stands 5 feet tall, with each letter weighing more than 1,000 pounds.

This new sculpture was designed and fabricated by Rigidized Metals and painted by Buffalo's Nicole Cherry.

Buffalonians are proud of their city, so we expect the BUF sculpture at Canalside to quickly become a popular selfie site... We have seen how prominent pieces of public art enhance the millions of dollars Governor Hochul has invested in the waterfront. I encourage families to take their holiday pictures by the new sculpture then head to the ice to say hello to Shark Girl and enjoy some time skating, riding the ice bikes, sipping hot chocolate, and taking in the holiday lights.

-Joan Kesner, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Board Chairperson.

Several spots in Buffalo are great for selfies; you can see a few more below.

Get our free mobile app