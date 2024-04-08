9 Self-Defense Weapons That Are Illegal In New York State

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

You could be charged with a crime if you are caught with one of these 9 self-defense weapons. As the world seems to get crazier and crazier and criminals are more emboldened, self-defense is necessary. Law-abiding citizens seem to be the targets of everyone - including criminals, scammers, pranksters, and even social media influencers. Protecting yourself is MUST. But, in New York State, there are some weapons you cannot carry to protect yourself from those who aim to do you harm.

Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash
According to the New York Senate, these items are illegal and cannot be used as self-defense. In New York State you can be charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree if you are caught with one of these weapons.

1. Switchblade Knife

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
2. Cane Sword

Getty Images
3. Billyclub

Getty Images
4. Kung Fu Throwing Star

Credit: KarateMart via Youtube

5. Metal Knuckles

Getty Images
6. Chuka Stick aka Nunchucks

Getty Images
7. Slungshot

Getty Images
8. Machete

Photo by Fray Bekele on Unsplash
9. Razor

Photo by Illia Plakhuta on Unsplash
Top 7 Weapons Confiscated From Inmates In New York State Prisons

Let's see which banned self-defense weapons are the most popular in New York State prisons.

When it comes to weapons found on prisoners in 2021 (the most recent data provided by the DOCCS), there was no shortage, especially when it comes to cutting weapons.

7. Can Lid - 140 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Ian Talmacs on Unsplash
6. Scalpel/Exacto Blade - 167 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Matias Luge on Unsplash
5. Razor Blade - 262 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Максим Рыжкин on Unsplash
4. Toothbrush - 292 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Marcos Ramírez on Unsplash
3. Ice Pick - 337 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Vince Veras on Unsplash
2. Cutting Instrument - 338 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Matt Artz on Unsplash
1. Shank - 421 Confiscated in 2021

Photo by Vaughan Willis on Unsplash
For clarification purposes, usually, toothbrushes are filed down to have a point or have some razor or sharp object attached to them. A shank is a makeshift cutting instrument, so it could be anything from a knife to a piece of a broken bottle.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York

Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. 
In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Monaski

