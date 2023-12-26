Certain Apple Watches Now Banned In New York State

Gang , I mean Team iPhone, just got struck a blow today. An Apple Watch ban is now in effect, here's what you need to know.

Biden Administration Allows Apple Watch Ban To Go Into Effect

President Joe Biden must be Team Android (the winning team BTW). Instead of taking action, he allowed a ban on certain Apple Watches to take effect today, December 26, 2023. As you were doing your Christmas shopping, you may have noticed that some Apple Watch models had disappeared from displays. According to CNN,

The ban affects the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all models of Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple also prohibited sales of the watches via its website on December 21. The ban officially took place today, according to The Verge.

The move came in response to an import ban handed down by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled in October that Apple infringed on patents for pulse oximetry tech made by Masimo, a medical device maker.

Due to the patent infringement allegations, Apple cannot import or sell those two Apple Watch models, which are the newest. Because the Biden Administration did nothing to stop it, the U.S. International Trade Commission's order went into effect today. At the center of the ban is a patented technology used to read blood-oxygen levels, according to Reuters.

In an effort to alleviate the ban on its sales, Apple plans to appeal the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In the meantime, however, American consumers looking to purchase certain Apple Watches will just be left waiting for the outcome. The Apple Watch SE is still available for purchase.

