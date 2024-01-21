Governor Kathy Hochul has released highlights of her proposed Executive Budget for fiscal year 2025. The budget includes a significant amount of money designated to provide services for migrants in New York State.

Asylum Seeking Migrants Wait In Line For Immigration Customs Enforcement Appointments NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: Hundreds of asylum seekers line up outside of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) loading...

There has been an influx of immigrants being shipped to New York by the governors of states like Texas and Florida. According to Vox,

Greg Abbott has sent more than 13,300 migrants to New York City since the spring of 2022.

The New York Times says that more than 150,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since early 2022. Governor Hochul hopes to address the needs of immigrants who come to New York State with $2.4 billion.

The budget approved last year for the fiscal year 2024 already dedicated $1.9 billion to assist migrants with social services, shelter, and resettlement.

The FY 2025 Executive Budget provides an additional $2.4 billion to provide shelter and basic services to migrants and asylum seekers and assist with resettlement.

This money will cover a plethora of services for migrants in New York, including providing aid to New York City for shelter services, operating humanitarian emergency response and relief centers, health services, legal assistance, and more.

For comparison purposes, the FY 2024 Executive Budget dedicates only $50 million of federal monies to helping children living in poverty in New York State.

To support efforts to address the immediate needs of these children and families, the Executive Budget invests a total of $50 million in one-time Federal TANF resources in locally driven anti-poverty initiatives in Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo, where this poverty is most concentrated.

