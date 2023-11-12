Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend any of these fugitives. The investigator's contact info in each case is below each photo.

Some of these fugitives have been on the run for over a year. Each is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

1. MAUPIN, Marion T. Maupin was born on October 18, 1992. He is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 240 pounds. Marion is wanted in Suffolk County on Criminal Possession of Weapon charges. If you have any information, please contact investigator C. Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or Senior Investigator D. Canario at 917-946-3354.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

2. Shamar Leggette is wanted in Queens for Attempted Murder, Robbery, and Criminal Use of a Firearm. He was born on April 2, 1982, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Leggette approached the victim from behind as she was on her way to make a seven-thousand-dollar bank deposit during her employment. Subject forcefully removed her shoulder bag and ran. Leggette was stopped by several bystanders, he then pulled out a gun from his waistband, fired one shot just missing a bystander and striking a glass storefront window.

If you have any information contact investigator Kam at 518-414-4131 or Senior Investigator Canario at 917-946-3354.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

3. Dwayne Tidwell, born on April 21, 1990, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is a Leve 3 sex offender convicted of rape in Kings County. Please contact investigator J M Dumeng JR at 646-879-1475 or Sr. Investigator D Canario at 917-946-3354 if you have any information.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

4. Adam Santiago was convicted of attempted assault in New York City. He is a level 2 registered sex offender, Santiago was born on January 13, 1984. He weighs 152 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Subject is a Level 2 Registered Sex Offender with a history of Domestic Violence.

Reach out to investigator K. Richardson at 646.523.4843 or Senior Investigator D Canario at 917.946.3354 with any info about Santiago's whereabouts.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

5. Robert K. Gaddy was convicted of Sexual Offense Registry in Monticello. He was born on December 22, 2023. Gaddy is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

Subject is a level 2 Sex Offender. History of multiple arrests primarily for alcohol/drug, sex abuse and failure to report. Areas of prior arrest included Sullivan, Orange and Dutchess and Putnam counties.

Please contact investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Sr. Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 with any information.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

6. Tevin George was born on October 20, 1993. He weighs 208 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon in Newburgh.

Subject has a history of parole absconding. Areas of prior arrest Orange County.

Please reach out to investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Sr. Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

7. Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

8. Kyle Rivera, born 7/20/1986, weighs 150 pounds. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was convicted in Queens, NY, on a manslaughter charge.

Subject is a violent felony offender who is currently wanted for questioning relative to a NYC non-fatal shooting.

If you have any information about Rivera, please contact investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4134 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

9. Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

attachment-ROBERT GLANOWSKI NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

10. Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender. Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

attachment-ARMENDO MORENO NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Get our free mobile app

11. Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born 4/27/1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck. Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

attachment-DANDRE TOOLE NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

12. Stephen M. Nicosia was born on 08/26/1957. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is a white male, who is wanted in Ontario County for Sex Offender Registration Violation 1st, Sexual Abuse 1st.

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. No Tattoos or scars. Wears reading glasses.

Please contact investigator Investigator Doug Rusinko at 585-303-9568 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

13. Jason Callahan, a white male, is six foot, two inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. His date of birth is 11/23/70. He is wanted for Rape 2nd and Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor.

Subject is also wanted by the Gloversville PD on a Failure to Register warrant.

Please contact investigator L. Crossett at 518-703-4411 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

14. Moises Teiada was born 04/05/1970. He is a white male, who weighs 216 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Teiada is wanted in Suffolk County for Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, and Robbery 2nd.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. No Tattoos. Scars on right hand and face.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

15. Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...