Western New York Spots On Yelp’s Top Restaurants List

When it comes to great food, the Buffalo area knows its stuff.

Whether it’s a pricey steakhouse, a Mom and Pop café, or your corner dive bar, Western New York is full of great places to grab a delicious bite.

There’s not much that local foodies don’t like when it comes to our area cuisine. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogis, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings. Even the fast food stops in our area are widely considered to be superior (Mighty Taco, anyone?)

The best part about living in Western New York is there are always delicious new spots to try, and if you haven’t been to these next two restaurants, be sure to add them to your Buffalo bucket list.

2 Western New York Restaurants Named To Yelp’s Best Of 2024 List

Two small and unassuming restaurants here in Western New York were recently given the honor of being named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2024 - and you might not have heard of either before!

Manito Taco Shop

3958 Lockport Olcott Road, Lockport

Manito Taco Shop Tacos Jeech N via Yelp loading...

If you didn’t think a taco truck-turned restaurant would be considered one of the best in the U.S., Manito Taco Shop in Lockport is proof it can happen! Yelp put the popular Mexican spot in Lockport at #69 on their list.

Giving it an average 4.9 out of 5 stars, Yelpers say the service at Manito is friendly, the inside is spacious and cozy, and the food is to die for, serving authentic Mexican tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more right here in Western New York.

Manito Taco Shop bowl Carly M via Yelp loading...

“There's love, care, and skill put into the food here with a lot of choices and a nice little toppings station to finish off your food how you like it.” - Stephanie O via Yelp

Check out the Manito Taco Shop menu HERE.

Anchi A La Carte

4224 Maple Road, Amherst

Anchi A La Carte chicken Anchi A La Carte via Yelp loading...

If you’ve been on the prowl for authentic pho, bahn mi, pork belly and more in Western New York, Anchi A La Carte knocks it out of the park. Yelp thinks so, too, putting it at #91 on their Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list.

Although it’s on the smaller side inside, Yelpers give Anchi an average 4.8 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers said it’s one of their go-to Vietnamese restaurants around the Buffalo area, and that their dishes are reasonably priced, prepared with fresh ingredients, and loaded with flavor.

Anchi A La Carte Anchi A La Carte via Yelp loading...

“Wow, probably the best Pho I've had in Buffalo! Will def be coming back many many more times.” - Rebecca L via Yelp

Check out the Anchi A La Carte menu HERE.

If you venture out to try either of these mouth-watering places in Western New York this spring, be sure to let us know (or better yet, throw us an invite)!

