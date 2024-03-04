Oh, to be rich in Buffalo, New York. Could you even imagine living in a place like this?

Even if you live in an area surrounded by lots of land, the gorgeous waterfront and city views could make you consider ditching the suburbs and consider moving downtown.

Moving to a condo is a popular choice for empty-nesters who don’t need all of the space of a big house, but still want a nice place to call home. They’re also a perfect place for busy (but wealthy) Buffalo singles to settle down after a long and busy day (hello, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres).

And if you’ve got plenty of money in the bank, this $950k condo that’s currently on the market could be just right.

You Need To See This Amazing Waterfront Condo In Buffalo

Pasquale Building Buffalo New York Gurney Becker & Bourne via Redfin loading...

This luxurious 1,112 square-foot unit, listed on Redfin, is located on the 10th floor of the Pasquale building on Lakefront Boulevard, which sits along the Buffalo waterfront. Inside, it boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a gorgeous open floor living, kitchen, and dining area.

You’ll also find a roaring gas fireplace, high-end appliances, a walk-in closet, a wine bar, and an outdoor balcony grill within the condo; but honestly, you might not even notice them once you come upon the astonishing, jaw-dropping views of Lake Erie and the City of Buffalo.

Seriously - how is this place even still available?

Check out these stunning photos and views from this dreamy waterfront Buffalo condo below, courtesy of Redfin.

Waterfront Condo With Amazing Views For Sale In Downtown Buffalo