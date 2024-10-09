Fall in New York State is the absolute best.

Pumpkin spice, peeping at leaves, apple cider, and long sleeves – boy, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. But then…

We can also look forward to runny noses, sneezing, and coughing. Yay for kleenex and cold meds!

Why Do New Yorkers Always Get Sick In The Fall?

It’s not just an old wives tale - we really are more likely to get sick during the fall season.

This is common because:

Cold weather can suppress our immune systems, causing us to catch an illness easier. More time spent indoors when the weather gets chilly = more contact with people who are sick and spreading germs.

Sneezes and sniffles may not seem like a biggie, but here’s why fellow New York State

residents need to be careful this fall.

Here’s Why Your Minor Cold Could Turn Into A Major Problem

Getting sick could be incredibly dangerous for those that are more vulnerable New York residents, including young children, the elderly, and people with poor immune systems.

We’ve really got to be on our guard to stay as healthy as possible this fall, not just for our own well-being, but for our loved ones, too. Let’s keep each other safe, and keep scrolling for some of the most common illnesses you’ll see these next few months here in New York State, and advice to keep from catching or spreading them.

