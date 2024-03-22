10 Most Underrated Restaurants In Western New York For 2024

Western New York has a lot of food love, and anyone who lives here will tell you the same. In fact, many visitors may develop a first impression that Buffalo is full of foodies, which wouldn’t be too far from the truth. Western New Yorkers just know how to recognize good food when they taste it, smell it, and see it. We use all the senses around here to fully enjoy our meals, and if you are new to Buffalo, you are in for so many unique restaurant experiences!

When you arrive in Western New York, whether you are a common visitor or a Buffalo transplant, the locals will tell you to visit the hot spots, like Anchor Bar and Chef’s. And while those restaurants are great and absolutely Buffalo staples, there are so many hidden gems in Western New York that are often overlooked because of their size.

Recently, we shared a guide to local businesses in Western New York, and we discovered that we have over 300 local businesses and counting in our community. How many places can say that?

Read More: Ultimate Guide To Local Businesses In Western New York

Buffalo has a few food items that are certain to be iconic from any menu you order from, including chicken wings, pizza logs, beef on weck, French onion soup, and so many others. But what restaurants have you been overlooking?

Branch out of the comfort zone of your normal go-to place, and try one of the 10 most underrated restaurants in Western New York. The list alone will make your mouth water!

