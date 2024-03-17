It’s Here: Tick Season Has Arrived In New York

Winter of 2024 is in the history books, and here in New York, we’re excited to get outside and enjoy the fresh air after being cooped up indoors during the cold weather.

Unfortunately, the arrival of the Spring can be a pest (literally) when it brings some creepy, crawly creatures along with it.

Tick season has begun in New York State, so it’s important that everyone does their due diligence to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from tick bites this spring.

New York Tick Season Is Here

Even though we’re still dealing with some chilly days here in the Empire State, the warm weather around the corner means that more and more ticks will be coming out of the woodwork.

Ticks can be found in most outdoor areas of New York, so it's important to take precautions to ward off tick bites. An infected tick can transmit several dangerous diseases to both humans and animals, including Lyme disease; the most common tick-borne illness in New York State.

The best way to fend off developing a serious illness from ticks is to prevent getting bit in the first place.

Protect Yourself From Tick Bites In New York State

Here’s what the CDC recommends you do to prevent tick bites this Spring:

While You’re Outdoors:

Wear long pants and sleeves when outdoors

Avoid tall, grassy areas and stay in the center of all trails

Treat your clothes, shoes, and camping gear with 0.5% permethrin

Use an EPA-approved insect repellent

When Back Inside:

Check your clothing and skin for ticks

Examine your pets and any gear you brought with you

Shower within two hours to reduce your risk of catching disease

Where To Check For Ticks

When checking yourself or your loved ones for ticks, be sure to thoroughly examine every nook and cranny of the body, including your hairline and your belly button.

Stay Safe Outside This Spring In New York State

We’ve got a lot to look forward to this Spring here in New York, and we can’t wait to get outside in the fresh air to enjoy it. Just be sure to use precaution, and stay safe while outdoors in the coming months!